You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PODCAST: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit (Money Hacks, Ep 47)

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 6:39 PM

MoneyHacksEp47card.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 47: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit

11:16 min

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S$500 SkillsFuture credit is given to all Singaporeans aged 25 and older. The scheme was launched in January 2016.

Money Hacks' co-hosts Ernest Luis and Chris Lim discuss practical tips to get started if you have not used your SkillsFuture credit.

1. Logging in, checking on your remaining credit.

2. Prioritise and identify skills that can help upgrade your career, or personal goals, as programmes are divided into categories: students, employees, employers, learning throughout life.

3. Check on newly available courses that were not listed a few years back.

Plans to enhance the MySkillsFuture portal, which provides information on careers and the corresponding skills needed, mean users will be able to create an e-passport listing their e-certificates from training.

The upcoming SkillsFuture Festival 2019 will be held from June 28 till Aug 11 - featuring six weeks of workshops, talks, roadshows, experiential learning and lifestyle activities across the island, to inspire Singaporeans to develop a passion for learning and pursue skills mastery.

SkillsFuture website: https://www.skillsfuture.sg/

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe 
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Memes, cartoons and caustic Cantonese: the language of Hong Kong's protests

Indonesia surprises with a trade surplus in May

Australia planning new port in north for use by US Marines: Report

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

China says will not allow Hong Kong issue to be discussed at G20 summit

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening