PODCAST

PODCAST: Why It Matters - Top takeaways from Trump-Kim Summit and how Singapore scored as host

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 6:59 PM

 
Why It Matters
 
Episode 6
 
Duration: 13 mins
 
Synopsis: The Singapore Summit on June 12 will go down in global history as the first meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader, and one which produced a denuclearisation deal.
 
Join host Ernest Luis as he sums up the Trump-Kim Summit with ST's deputy news editor Jeremy Au Yong and the foreign desk's deputy editor Tan Dawn Wei.
 
What were their key takeaways from the Summit and how well did Singapore score as host?  
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis
 
Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
 
 
More BT podcasts: goo.gl/177eV5
