Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

[WARSAW] Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said.
Poland has faced a spike in infections, with the latest record in daily cases - 21,897 - reported on Saturday. The country is...
