Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 4:14 PM

[WARSAW] Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said.

Poland has faced a spike in infections, with the latest record in daily cases - 21,897 - reported on Saturday. The country is...

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

GIC-backed Space DC launches data centre in Jakarta

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Biden, Trump each voice confidence with race too close to call

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

LAW and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has categorically stated that there was no improper influence in the...

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's 'Big Four' banks pocket rate cuts, trim fixed loan rates

[SYDNEY] Australia's four major banks said on Wednesday they would not cut rates for a majority of their home loan...

Nov 4, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Here's how Ant can rise again after that IPO shock

[TAIPEI] Ant Group will survive the 11th-hour suspension of its blockbuster US$35 billion listing in Shanghai and...

Nov 4, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,036...

Nov 4, 2020 03:31 PM
Transport

BMW Q3 profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

[FRANKFURT] BMW said on Wednesday third-quarter profit rose almost 10 per cent thanks to rebounding Chinese demand...

