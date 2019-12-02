You are here

Home > Government & Economy
HONG KONG PROTESTS

Police again fire tear gas as thousands hit streets in fresh wave of protests

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191202_HK2_3965333.jpg
Some protesters, equipped with gas masks, built barricades and blocked roads near luxury stores, including Armani, while others headed towards Hung Hom, a district near the ruined campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Hong Kong

POLICE fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, after a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting "revolution of our time" and "liberate Hong Kong".

The protest in the bustling shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui came after hundreds of people had marched to the US consulate to show "gratitude" for US support for the demonstrations that have roiled the China-ruled financial hub for six months.

Police made several arrests as the tear gas sent hundreds fleeing towards the harbour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong had enjoyed relative calm for the past week since local district elections last Sunday delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates.

SEE ALSO

Cathay Pacific cutting 2020 capacity; all airlines get to keep prized airport slots till March 2020

Activists pledged, however, to maintain the momentum of the anti-government movement that has seen protests roil the former British colony since June, at times forcing government offices, businesses, schools and even the international airport to shut.

Some protesters, equipped with gas masks, built barricades and blocked roads near luxury stores, including Armani, while others headed towards Hung Hom, a district near the ruined campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The campus turned into a battleground in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves in and faced off riot police in violent clashes of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas.

About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to desperately escape.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters waved American flags, with some donning Donald Trump logo hats and t-shirts, as they unfurled a banner depicting the US president standing astride a tank with a US flag behind him.

Mr Trump last week signed into law congressional legislation that supported protesters in the city, despite angry objections from Beijing.

In the morning, hundreds of protesters marched against police use of tear gas.

Police have fired around 10,000 rounds of tear gas since June, the city's Secretary for Security John Lee said last week.

Sunday's marches came as a top Hong Kong official said the government was looking into setting up an independent committee to review the handling of the crisis, in which demonstrations have become increasingly violent.

The protesters are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Further protests are planned through the week. REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 1, 2019 10:45 PM
Real Estate

92 apartments sold at One Holland Village Residences

A CONSORTIUM comprising Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group has sold 92 units at One Holland Village...

Dec 1, 2019 08:26 PM
Real Estate

Mapletree announces closing of Australian private trust of A$654m in fund equity

MAPLETREE Investments has succcessfully closed a new Australian private commercial trust at about A$654 million (S$...

Dec 1, 2019 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

MOF seeks views, suggestions for Budget 2020

AHEAD of Singapore's Budget, which is slated to be unveiled in February, the Ministry of Finance is seeking the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly