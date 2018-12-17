You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Police, firemen search for cause of explosion in Japan's Sapporo

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 11:50 AM

BP_Sapporo_171218_13.jpg
Police and fire officials on Monday were searching for the cause of a dramatic explosion in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo that collapsed a building and injured 42 people.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Police and fire officials on Monday were searching for the cause of a dramatic explosion in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo that collapsed a building and injured 42 people.

Media reports said the Sunday night incident may have involved propane gas tanks in the building where the blast occurred. Sapporo police and fire officials said it was too early to say anything certain about the cause of the explosion.

Video posted on social media showed flames shooting up into the sky and debris-strewn streets.

"I heard a bang which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken," a man who lived nearby was quoted as saying by the Japan Times.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One man suffered burns to his face but his life was not in danger, the police said. Most of the others were treated for superficial injuries.

Kyodo news agency reported that fire inspectors two months ago found that most of the building's tenants lacked evacuation gear as well as devices to warn of electrical short circuits.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thousands protest 'slave law' in Budapest

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

UK signs air service deal with Switzerland for post-Brexit flights

Uber welcomes, unions criticise UK plan to maintain flexible gig economy

North Korea warns US sanctions may "block path to denuclearisation"

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening