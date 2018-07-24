Police identify gunman behind Toronto shooting spree

Police said they were releasing his identity "due to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man's identity."

[TORONTO] Toronto police on Monday identified the 29-year-old man who shot dead two people and wounded 13 overnight on a busy street in Canada's largest city.

Police said the gunman was Faisal Hussain of Toronto.

Hussain was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Toronto's police chief said earlier Monday that the authorities have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

