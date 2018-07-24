You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Police identify gunman behind Toronto shooting spree

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 6:43 AM

BP_Toronto_240718_11.jpg
Police said they were releasing his identity "due to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man's identity."
PHOTO: AFP

[TORONTO] Toronto police on Monday identified the 29-year-old man who shot dead two people and wounded 13 overnight on a busy street in Canada's largest city.

Police said the gunman was Faisal Hussain of Toronto.

Hussain was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police said they were releasing his identity "due to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man's identity."

Toronto's police chief said earlier Monday that the authorities have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Latin America trade bloc summit opens with call for integration

North Korea begins dismantling rocket test site: analysts

Businesses roped in to test, develop island-wide safe drone system

UN treaty on mediation to be named after Singapore

Automated cranes on trial at Pasir Panjang Terminal a fillip for port productivity

Singapore hotels the clear winners in Trump-Kim Summit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

BP_SG_240718_3.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening