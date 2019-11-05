You are here

Police, lawyers clash in India over parking spot

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 9:41 PM

Hundreds of Indian police staged a rare and angry protest on Tuesday after a row with lawyers that initially started over a parking space degenerated into ugly clashes.
AFP

Lawyers shout slogans during a protest against Delhi Police as they block a road outside the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of Indian police staged a rare and angry protest on Tuesday after a row with lawyers that initially started over a parking space degenerated into ugly clashes.

The two groups, who usually rub along in India's vast court system, have been at loggerheads since the weekend.

The original dispute over who had rights to a particular Delhi parking spot escalated on Saturday with barristers setting fire to a police van and other vehicles as officers ransacked lawyers' chambers.

Three advocates were shot, media reports said, as baton-wielding police charged gangs of learned men and women. In total at least 30 people were hurt.

Video footage later emerged showing a fully-robed advocate punching and slapping a policeman as he attempted to flee on a motorbike, prompting Tuesday's protest.

