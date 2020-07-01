You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Political debate less about direction, more on costs, trade-offs, value of elected opposition

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 9:53 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

IN A televised political debate on Wednesday night among representatives from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and three opposition parties, the disagreements turned out to be less about substantive policy directions and more about costs, tradeoffs and the value of elected opposition...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

Nearly 300 arrested in first protest under new Hong Kong security law

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Americans' concerns about coronavirus jump as cases surge: poll

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

Japan extends US$464m loan for Philippines Covid-19 response

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 09:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher as rising hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine overshadowed concerns of another round of...

Jul 1, 2020 09:44 PM
Government & Economy

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

[GENEVA] Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to US$3.3 trillion due to Covid-19 restrictions, with...

Jul 1, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit proposes DPU of 0.5 cents for Q3FY20

SPH Reit has proposed a distribution of 0.5 cent per unit for the third quarter of FY2020, which ended on May 31....

Jul 1, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Cortina Holdings delivers 19% increase in H2 earnings on bigger sales margin

LISTED luxury watch retailer Cortina Holdings has delivered better earnings for the second half-year to March,...

Jul 1, 2020 09:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

[LONDON] British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks on Wednesday for supporting China's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.