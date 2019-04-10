You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo agrees Kim Jong Un is a 'tyrant'

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 7:00 AM

lwx_Mike Pompeo_100419_41.jpg
US President Donald Trump has said he's in love with Kim Jong Un, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday agreed that the North Korean leader is a "tyrant."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has said he's in love with Kim Jong Un, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday agreed that the North Korean leader is a "tyrant."

Mr Pompeo, who flew to Pyongyang four times last year as the Trump administration sought an opening with North Korea, was taken to task as he testified before a Senate subcommittee.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, pointed to Mr Pompeo's denunciations of Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro as a "tyrant" and asked if he would use similar language for Kim.

"Sure. I'm sure I've said that," Mr Pompeo replied.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comment may irk North Korea, which has signaled it is open to a third summit with Mr Trump after a February meeting in Hanoi ended in stalemate.

Seeking a potentially landmark denuclearization accord, Mr Trump has repeatedly praised Kim and last month said he had blocked major new sanctions planned for North Korea out of affection for its young authoritarian leader.

North Korea has also been careful not to criticise Mr Trump, while accusing his aides of "gangster-like" behaviour.

Mr Pompeo, however, was unwilling to label as a tyrant Egypt's military ruler turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was hailed by Mr Trump earlier Tuesday in a White House meeting.

"There's no doubt that it's a mean, nasty world out there. But not every one of these leaders is the same," Mr Pompeo said.

"Some of them are trying to wipe entire nations off the face of the Earth and other are actually partnering with us to help keep Americans safe," he said.

"You might call them tyrant, you might call them authoritarian, but there's a fundamental difference, and therefore a fundamental difference in the way the US should respond," he said.

Pompeo hailed Mr Sisi's offensive against fighters of the Islamic State extremist movement in the Sinai peninsula.

Mr Sisi took power in a 2013 coup against elected president Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist, with authorities shortly afterward killing 700 protesters who had assembled in two Cairo squares.

Human rights group say that North Korea has one of the world's most egregious records, with Kim's regime forbidding all dissent and running a massive system of political prisons in which between 80,000 and 130,000 people are detained along with their family members for suspected dissent.

AFP

Government & Economy

Dalai Lama taken to New Delhi hospital for chest pain

Europe grudgingly prepares to offer Britain Brexit delay

Redacted Mueller report set for release 'within a week'

Italy raises 2019 budget deficit forecast, risking EU ire

IMF says global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening