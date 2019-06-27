You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo pledges close cooperation with India but trade, defence issues unresolved

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190627_NAHINDIA27_3819857.jpg
Mr Pompeo (left) and Mr Jaishankar at a joint press conference after their meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

New Delhi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to reduce heightened trade tension with India on Wednesday, promising a renewed focus on negotiating improved trade and investment ties between the two nations.

But Mr Pompeo, on a visit to India, gave few specifics of how they would overcome disputes on issues ranging from access to Indian markets for leading American companies to New Delhi's demands for foreign firms to store Indian data in the country, and exports of steel and aluminium to the United States.

The two nations are "friends who can help each other all around the world", Mr Pompeo told a joint news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after they met.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The current differences were expressed "in the spirit of friendship", he added.

The disputes have led to higher trade tariffs by the two countries and created unease over the depth of their security alliance.

In particular, the sudden introduction of new e-commerce rules for foreign investors in February angered the Americans because it showed that New Delhi was prepared to move the goalposts to hurt two of the largest US companies, discount retailer Walmart, and Amazon.com Inc.

Walmart last year invested US$16 billion to buy control of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart.

Just days before Mr Pompeo's visit, India slapped higher retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products following Washington's withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.

Mr Jaishankar, a former Indian ambassador to the United States, played down the spat on Wednesday.

"If you trade with someone and they are your biggest trading partner, it is impossible you don't have trade issues," he said.

India's ties with Russia and Iran, both now subject to US sanctions, are also a sore point.

US pressure has led India to stop buying oil from Iran, a top energy supplier. The United States has also stepped up pressure on India not to proceed with its purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia.

The missile deal and Iranian oil were both discussed during their meeting, Mr Jaishankar and Mr Pompeo said, but mentioned no resolution of either at the news conference.

Earlier, Mr Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks at his official residence in the capital, New Delhi, and they exchanged handshakes in images broadcast on television.

"The Prime Minister expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people- to-people contacts," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

Mr Pompeo is expected to round off the trip with a policy speech hosted by the US embassy, before departing on Thursday for a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 nations in Japan. REUTERS

Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Engineering capabilities, talent key to achieving digital vision: PM Lee

Trade war presents new opportunities for region

S'pore drug development gets another shot in the arm

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening