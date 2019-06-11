You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo restricts gay pride flags at embassies, US confirms

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 7:02 AM

ak_mp2_1106.jpg
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has barred US embassies from flying the rainbow flag of the gay pride movement on flagpoles, the State Department confirmed on Monday after criticism.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has barred US embassies from flying the rainbow flag of the gay pride movement on flagpoles, the State Department confirmed on Monday after criticism.

Mr Pompeo, an evangelical Christian, has said that he defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman but has also said he respects employees regardless of sexual orientation.

"The secretary has the position that, as it relates to the flagpole, that only the American flag should be flown there," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

But she said that US diplomats overseas were free to display rainbows flags elsewhere at embassies in June - Pride Month, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of New York's Stonewall uprising that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Pride month, that we're in right now, was celebrated around the world by many State Department employees," she said.

The previous administration of president Barack Obama, an advocate of gay rights equality, let US embassies fly the pride flag without no questions asked and even lit up the White House in the rainbow colors when the Supreme Court legalised same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

News of Mr Pompeo's orders, first reported last week by NBC News, provoked outrage among advocates of gay rights.

"At a time when LGBTQ+ communities around the world face persecution, this Trump @StateDept decision is a blatant attack on LGBTI rights," said Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

"As we celebrate Pride Month, this decision must be reversed. I am demanding the Trump admin explain this hate," he tweeted.

Chad Griffin, head of the Human Rights Campaign, the lead US gay rights group, said that the flag order "sends a chilling message not only to LGBTQ people in this country, but around the globe."

A number of US embassies have already highlighted their celebrations of Pride Month.

The US embassy in New Delhi was lit up in the rainbow colors as a sign of solidarity in a country where the Supreme Court last year overturned a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

One of the most prominent gay members of President Donald Trump's administration is Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany.

A former commentator on Fox News, Mr Grenell said he enjoyed the support of Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, another evangelical, for a US-led campaign to end persecution of gay people - an initiative that notably criticises US arch-rival Iran.

AFP

Government & Economy

Irish fiscal watchdog urges 'prudence account' for corporate tax windfall

British candidates for PM take aim at favourite Johnson

Plastic straws and bags no more: Canada aims to clean up its act

Trump renews Mexico tariff threat amid row over migration deal

Huawei denies being bound by Chinese spy laws

Trump renews threat on French wine imports

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Lee family's offer for 800 Super 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

Photo 2_CapitaMall Aidemengdun.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CRCT, Sarine Tech, JEP, UMS, Aoxin Q&M Dental, Eneco Energy

BT_20190611_CHEXPORTS11KF56_3805159.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly three years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening