You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo says Iraqi leaders privately want US troops

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 7:46 AM

rk_MikePompeo_140120.jpg
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support the US troop presence, despite public appeals for them to leave.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support the US troop presence, despite public appeals for them to leave.

The Iraqi parliament last week voted to rescind the invitation to foreign troops after a US strike at the Baghdad airport killed a top general from Iran, which also has wide influence in the country.

But Mr Pompeo  whose State Department often insists it cannot divulge details of his calls - said he heard a different message in conversations with around 50 Iraqi leaders since the start of the month.

"They won't say so publicly. But privately they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counter terror campaign," Mr Pompeo said in response to a question at a forum at Stanford University.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US troops are ensuring that the Islamic State extremist group does not re-emerge and "providing an opportunity for the Iraqis to gain the sovereignty and independence that most Iraqis want," Mr Pompeo said.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo to meet Japan, South Korea on North Korea tensions

Mr Pompeo - who shared the stage with a predecessor, Condoleezza Rice - said he spoke to leaders of all backgrounds in Iraq including the Shi'ite majority, which enjoys religious ties with Iran.

The United States on January 3 killed General Qasem Solemani, the powerful commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, after a series of rocket attacks on the US military and vandalism of the US embassy.

Mr Trump has even threatened to impose economic sanctions if Iraq evicts the 5,200 US troops.

Two Iraqi officials told AFP President Donald Trump warned that the United States would block the country's account at the Federal Reserve bank in New York, a step that would devastate the oil producer's economy.

The stance comes despite Mr Trump's repeated assertions that military deployments are too costly and that the 2003 invasion - which ousted dictator Saddam Hussein but unleashed nationwide bloodletting - was a mistake.

Mr Pompeo said the United States remained interested in reducing its footprint in the longer term.

"To the extent we can use less American treasure and put fewer American lives at risk, we ought to do that," Mr Pompeo said.

Mr Pompeo last week rejected a request by Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdel Mahdi, to send a delegation to discuss a troop withdrawal.

AFP

Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

China defends barring Human Rights Watch head from Hong Kong

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

US unveils tighter foreign investment rules for national security

Container throughput at Singapore port hits record high in 2019

Thailand's resilient tourism industry a mixed blessing for the economy

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in US$5.3b deal

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a US$5.3 billion...

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly