Portugal's PM reshuffles government ahead of European elections

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 6:44 AM

[LISBON] Portugal's socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Sunday announced a reshuffle of his government as part of his preparations for May's European Parliament elections.

Mr Costa notably replaced the infrastructure and housing minister, Pedro Marques, who is stepping down to become the head of the Socialist Party list for the European polls on May 26, it was announced late Saturday at the end of the party's convention.

On the premier's recommendation, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa appointed three new ministers and eight junior ministers, said a presidency statement.

All the new appointments will take up their posts on Monday in a ceremony at the presidential palace.

On Wednesday, Mr Costa's socialist cabinet faces a no-confidence vote filed by the small, right-wing CDS party. But as the CDS have only 18 deputies in the 230-seat parliament, the government should easily fight off the challenge.

