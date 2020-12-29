Post-Brexit deal, sterling's rally expected to moderate in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS the sterling pound (GBP) settles to more sensible levels following Christmas eve's Brexit deal, analysts largely agree that the pound's rally in the lead-up to the deal signing cannot be sustained, and any appreciation next year will be milder.
Stephen Yeo, forex...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes