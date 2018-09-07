You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Power supplies restored to 1.31 million customers in Hokkaido after quake

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 10:12 AM

BP_Hokkaido_070918_30.jpg
Power supplies have been restored to about 1.31 million of 2.95 million customers in Hokkaido by early Friday, following a loss of power across the island a day earlier after an earthquake, Japan's trade ministry said.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Power supplies have been restored to about 1.31 million of 2.95 million customers in Hokkaido by early Friday, following a loss of power across the island a day earlier after an earthquake, Japan's trade ministry said.

Japan's national grid monitor Organisation for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators (OCCTO), said it ordered Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric Power to supply a total 300 megawatts of power assistance to Hokkaido Electric.

Hokkaido Electric has restarted two coal-fired units at the 250-MW Sunagawa plant, the coal-fired 175-MW Naie No 2 unit and the oil-fired 350-MW Shiriuchi No 1 unit, the trade ministry said in a statement.

Hokkaido Electric has secured 1.54-GW of power supplies, or about 41 per cent of peak power demand on Wednesday before the blackouts, the trade ministry said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A powerful earthquake paralysed Hokkaido on Thursday, killing at least seven people, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

The death toll from the 6.7-magnitude, pre-dawn quake was likely to rise as rescuers searched houses buried by landslides. About 33 people were missing and 300 were injured, public broadcaster NHK said. Four people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, a term used before death is officially confirmed.

The quake was the latest in a string of natural disasters to batter Japan after typhoons, flooding and a record-breaking heat wave within the past two months.

The island, a tourist destination about the size of Austria known for its mountains, lakes and seafood, lost its power when Hokkaido Electric Power Co shut down of all its fossil fuel-fired power plants after the quake as a precaution. It was the first time since the utility was established in 1951 that had happened.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China's Xi to attend Russia summit, North Korea's Kim invited

Strategy reboot needed to tackle challenges of globalisation: Indranee Rajah

US dollar slips vs yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues

Protesters torch political party offices in Iraq's fourth night of violence

Draghi is pressing ahead with rate hike in 2019 despite risks: survey

Abe’s third term as Japan’s Prime Minister may be his hardest yet

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Strategy reboot needed to tackle challenges of globalisation: Indranee Rajah

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Technics Offshore Engineering, Technics Oil & Gas drop suit against Soilbuild Reit's trustee

Sep 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Dairy Farm, StarHub, Ascendas Reit, Parkway Life Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening