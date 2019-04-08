You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prabowo rejects surveys to claim big lead in Indonesia election

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:38 PM

file74tb7lj8iyge32js872.jpg
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's campaign team has dismissed most independent opinion polls showing incumbent Joko Widodo with a double digit lead, saying the former general is on course to win next week's election by a wide margin.
REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's campaign team has dismissed most independent opinion polls showing incumbent Joko Widodo with a double digit lead, saying the former general is on course to win next week's election by a wide margin.

Mr Prabowo, as Subianto is commonly known, will secure 62 per cent of the votes if elections were held today, his campaign team said in Jakarta on Monday, citing a survey of 1,440 respondents it carried out last week. That's up from 45 pe rcent in an internal poll last year, Sugiono, a member of the campaign team, told reporters.

With less than 10 days before voting, most surveys by independent pollsters show Mr Widodo, known as Jokowi, heading for a second five year term. Both the candidates are holding rallies across the archipelago to win over more than 10 per cent of the nation's 193 million eligible voters who are undecided about their choice. Prabowo has managed to narrow the gap in recent weeks.

Prabowo's pitch to take steps to end economic inequality, lower costs of staples and put an end to transfer of the nation's wealth overseas was increasingly finding resonance with voters, said Aryo Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker who belongs to Prabowo's Gerindra party.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're here to provide an alternative and different perspective and we happen to be the opposition," Mr Djojohadikusumo said. He said investors and media should remember that "it's not in the bag for the incumbent."

Arya Sinulingga, a spokesman for Jokowi's campaign team, said Mr Prabowo's team shouldn't use its internal survey to de-legitimize the General Elections Commission and the eventual result if he loses the vote on April 17.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Brexit-supporting lawmaker calls for no confidence vote in PM May

Brexit hangs in the balance: Corbyn's Labour says no breakthrough yet

India's ruling party makes US$1.4t infrastructure boost promise for election

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May seeks Brexit breakthrough ahead of crucial week

Global changes call for rethink of Singapore shipping: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening