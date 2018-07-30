Prepare workers for new roles even before they are retrenched

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IN an ideal world envisaged by Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, workers will be well poised to take on new roles in the same company, even as their old ones are being phased out.
To strive to get there, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will work more closely with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg