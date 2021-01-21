You are here

Home > Government & Economy

President Halimah and PM Lee congratulate US President Biden on his inauguration

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 12:33 PM

[SINGAPORE] President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have sent congratulatory letters to United States President Joe Biden on his inauguration, wishing him success as he assumes office.

"Your decades of experience in public office will provide a stable, guiding hand during this critical juncture for America and the international community. I offer you my best wishes as you lead your country forward," said President Halimah in her letter, a copy of which was released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Madam Halimah wrote that Singapore and the US share a long, enduring friendship, and bilateral relations have continued to flourish over the years, adding: "Our multi-faceted ties span the defence and security, economic, and people-to-people spheres."

She noted that both countries' militaries share strong synergies, training together and taking part in regular exchanges, with Singapore hosting US aircraft and ships on rotational deployments since 1990.

The two countries also share a close economic relationship, built on the 2004 US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA), that has grown from strength to strength, and expanded into new areas such as digital trade and infrastructure development, she added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I warmly recall meeting you during your visit to Singapore in July 2013, and hope to welcome you and your family back to Singapore again," she said. Mr Biden was then vice-president and Madam Halimah Speaker of Parliament, and they met at a working dinner PM Lee hosted for Mr Biden.

Mr Lee, in his letter, also released by MFA, noted that President Biden takes office at a time when many pressing challenges confront America and the rest of the world.

He said: "Strong American leadership will make a decisive difference to our collective recovery and the shape of the post-Covid-19 world."

Mr Lee noted that Singapore has been a longstanding strategic, defence and economic partner of the US, with their excellent bilateral relations underpinned by the 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement and 2004 US-Singapore FTA.

Both sides have steadily broadened cooperation into new areas, such as digital economy, data connectivity, cyber security, as well as infrastructure financing, he added.

"You can continue to rely on Singapore as a consistent and reliable friend and partner, as we advance our countries' shared interests and deal with common challenges," Mr Lee wrote.

"There is a deep reservoir of goodwill for the US in our region, because of the vital role the United States has played anchoring regional stability and economic prosperity for over half a century," he added. "I look forward to working with you to strengthen America's engagement of Asia and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean)."

Mr Lee also said he looked forward to meeting Mr Biden at the earliest opportunity in Singapore or Washington.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone

'No evidence of decline' in Covid-19 rates in England's third lockdown

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

WHO plans slew of Covid-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

Taiwan-Biden ties off to strong start with invite for top diplomat

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 12:37 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next...

Jan 21, 2021 11:54 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks see healthy gains with Biden presidency

[HONG KONG] Asian markets welcomed Joe Biden's first day as US president with broad gains Thursday as investors look...

Jan 21, 2021 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

DBS Group Research on Thursday said Wilmar International deserves a higher valuation multiple than its crude palm...

Jan 21, 2021 10:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares open higher as Biden inauguration boosts sentiment

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Thursday, helped by gains among technology and gold stocks, as broader...

Jan 21, 2021 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to take stock of their monetary stimulus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.63 S cents

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Biden says Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for