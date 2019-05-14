Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FADING hopes of a US-China trade resolution have hit China's currency, with some banks revising their forecasts for the currency lower as the yuan slumped to a four-month low on Monday.
A weaker yuan trend could benefit Singapore-listed companies which clock costs in the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg