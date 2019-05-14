You are here

Home > Government & Economy
TRADE WAR

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
The yuan fell 0.8 per cent to end its onshore trading session at 6.8721 per US dollar on Monday, its weakest such close since Jan 3.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

FADING hopes of a US-China trade resolution have hit China's currency, with some banks revising their forecasts for the currency lower as the yuan slumped to a four-month low on Monday.

A weaker yuan trend could benefit Singapore-listed companies which clock costs in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening