You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prince Charles urges business to put planet and people first

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 6:42 AM

rk_PrinceCharles_110121.jpg
Britain's Prince Charles will tell businesses on Monday they must put the planet and its people first as he launches a new charter of sustainability backed by some major global companies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Charles will tell businesses on Monday they must put the planet and its people first as he launches a new charter of sustainability backed by some major global companies.

The new "Terra Carta" - evoking England's ancient Magna Carta that defined citizens' rights eight centuries ago - comprises nearly 100 actions that signatory companies must take for a sustainable future.

"I am making an urgent appeal to leaders, from all sectors and from around the world, to give their support to this 'Terra Carta', to bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and planet over the coming decade," Charles will say, according to advance excerpts from his speech.

Charles, 72, has championed environmental causes for decades and has warned that global warming and climate change are the greatest threats to humanity.

"I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilise the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy," he will say.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bank of America , AstraZeneca, HSBC and BP are among the companies backing the Terra Carta, which was designed by Apple Inc's former chief designer Jony Ive and his company LoveFrom.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

US Republican senator says Trump should quit, as momentum for impeachment grows in House

Greeks ignore virus lockdown as temperatures soar

Silence, division between old allies Trump and Pence

Vietnam to exceed 6% growth target for 2021, say analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

[TOKYO] A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health...

Jan 11, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

[WASHINGTON] Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield...

Jan 11, 2021 06:51 AM
Transport

Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China: sources

[BEIJING] Tesla Inc is searching for a design director in China, part of efforts to open a"full-function" studio in...

Jan 11, 2021 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US Republican senator says Trump should quit, as momentum for impeachment grows in House

[WASHINGTON] A second Republican US senator called on Sunday for President Donald Trump to resign, saying he could...

Jan 11, 2021 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Greeks ignore virus lockdown as temperatures soar

[ATHENS] A heatwave bringing temperatures as high as 28 deg C prompted Greeks to cut loose during their coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for