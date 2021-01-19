You are here

Private home buyers undaunted by rise in unemployment rate last year

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Higher unemployment is a symptom of Singapore's worst recession since its independence - but all those dour numbers have not deterred home buyers here.
Singapore

HIGHER unemployment is a symptom of Singapore's worst recession since its independence - but all those dour numbers have not deterred home buyers here.

Besides signalling the lure of cheap debt, the exuberance in the property market today speaks to the uneven impact Covid...

