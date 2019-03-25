You are here

Pro-army party takes lead in Thai election

Phalang Pracharat has nearly half a million more votes than Pheu Thai after 91% of ballots tallied, says polls authority
Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190325_NAHTHAILAND25_3732981.jpg
At last count, the upstart Future Forward party took 4.31 million votes. The Democrat Party won a little more than 3 million. Its leader, former Thai prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, has resigned.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Bangkok

THAILAND'S junta-linked party took a shock lead in the popular vote with nearly all ballots counted, the Election Commission said late Sunday, edging ahead of its pro-democracy rivals in the first election since a 2014 coup.

The Phalang Pracharat party, which wants junta

