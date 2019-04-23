You are here

Probe shows Sri Lanka attacks 'retaliation for Christchurch'

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 6:47 PM

People attend a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo. An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 320 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch," the country's deputy defence minister said Tuesday.
REUTERS

[COLOMBO] An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 320 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch," the country's deputy defence minister said Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

Mr Wijewardene said investigations showed that a local group called National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) was behind the attack and was linked to a little-known radical Islamist group in India.

"This National Thowheeth Jama'ath group which carried out the attacks had close links with JMI it has now been revealed," Mr Wijewardene told parliament, in an apparent reference to a group known as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India.

Little is known about JMI, other than reports it was established last year and is affiliated to a similarly named group in Bangladesh.

The minister said Sri Lanka was receiving unspecified international assistance with the investigation.

AFP

