Productivity grew by 2.8% a year in last decade on capital investments

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Labour productivity grew by 2.8 per cent a year from 2009 to 2019, according to a report released on Monday.
LABOUR productivity grew by 2.8 per cent a year from 2009 to 2019, according to a report released on Monday.

The rise in real value-added per actual hour worked (AHW) was driven mainly by capital intensity improvements in non-residential construction and research and...

