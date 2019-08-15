You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prosecutors seek sale of luxury homes linked to stepson of Malaysian ex-PM

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 10:43 AM

BP_ Riza Aziz_150819_51.jpg
The properties include a £23.2 million (S$27.97 million) London townhouse, a US$17.5 million home in Beverly Hills, and a US$35.5 million condominium in New York allegedly purchased by Najib's stepson Riza Aziz using funds diverted from 1MDB.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] US prosecutors are seeking to sell three luxury homes linked to the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, court documents showed, in the latest effort to recover money allegedly stolen from Malaysian fund 1MDB.

Malaysian and US authorities allege that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund co-founded by Najib.

Since 2016, the US Department of Justice has filed forfeiture lawsuits on about US$1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a private jet, luxury real estate and jewellery.

The United States has began returning to Malaysia some US$200 million recovered from the sale of seized assets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Wednesday, US prosecutors and the holding companies for three luxury properties asked a California court to lift a stay on forfeiture proceedings so that the properties can be sold, court filings showed.

The properties include a £23.2 million (S$27.97 million) London townhouse, a US$17.5 million home in Beverly Hills, and a US$35.5 million condominium in New York allegedly purchased by Najib's stepson Riza Aziz using funds diverted from 1MDB.

Prosecutors say Riza bought the properties from Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, who faces criminal charges in Malaysia and the United States over his alleged central role in the 1MDB case. Low, also known as Jho Low, has consistently denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown.

Riza was a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures, which was behind the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street. In 2017, Red Granite paid the US government US$60 million to settle a forfeiture suit over the rights to three films allegedly financed with 1MDB funds.

Last month, Riza plead not guilty in Malaysia to five charges of money laundering, involving about US$248 million in 1MDB funds.

The authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and graft linked to 1MDB, set up by Najib in 2009.

Najib, who lost power in a general election last year, is facing 42 criminal charges related to losses at 1MDB and other government entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces new threat as Chinese companies reconsider IPOs

Australia unemployment stubborn even as jobs jump in July

South Korea's Moon urges Japan to contemplate past, calls for dialogue

Trump’s new farm tariffs no match for China’s retaliatory duties

Singapore seen as second in region for Belt and Road opportunities: survey

Japan PM Abe sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead: Kyodo

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly