PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 5:16 PM
THE Public Service Division on Friday announced a reshuffle of some permanent secretary positions, to take effect from Oct 19, 2020.

Chia Der Jiun, deputy managing director (Corporate Development) of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will leave his post in the central bank to take on the role of second permanent secretary (Manpower).

Lai Wei Lin will be appointed permanent secretary (Law) while continuing concurrently as second permanent secretary (Education).

Loh Khum Yean will relinquish his concurrent appointment as permanent secretary (Law) and continue as permanent secretary (Public Service Division).

This comes alongside several senior management changes in MAS.

With Mr Chia's departure, Jacqueline Loh will be appointed deputy managing director (Corporate Development), in addition to her current role as deputy managing director (Markets & Development). This will take effect from Oct 19, 2020.

Gillian Tan, currently executive director (Financial Markets Development Department), will be appointed as assistant managing director (Development & International) with effect from Oct 1, 2020. In her new role, Ms Tan will oversee MAS' strategies to develop Singapore as an international financial centre as well as MAS' international relations and engagements.

Ravi Menon, managing director, MAS, thanked Mr Chia for his 16 years of "outstanding service".

"He has contributed significantly across several areas, such as improving the risk sensitivity of MAS' regulatory frameworks, overseeing the implementation of monetary policy and investment of MAS' official foreign reserves, and driving MAS' organisational and digital transformation. We wish Der Jiun every success in his new appointment," he said in a statement.

