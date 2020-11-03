You are here

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

One-off tweak also lets civil servants carry forward half of 2019 leave to 2021
Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
An MOH spokesperson said public health workers had faced a suspension of leave for overseas travel.
IN an unprecedented move, the civil service and public healthcare institutions have tweaked this year's approach to unconsumed annual leave.

Parts of the public sector have green-lit a one-off encashment and enhanced rollover of unconsumed leave amid the deadly Covid-19...

