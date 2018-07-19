You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Putin lauds Trump's summit performance, hits out at US critics

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 10:45 PM

file712uyi8wes1nzqcw43q.jpg
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian ambassadors and representatives to international organisations in Moscow, on July 19, 2018.
AFP

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin stood up for Donald Trump over his performance at their summit and hit out at US critics of the meeting that he said helped ease tensions between their countries.

"Certain forces in America are trying to belittle and disavow the results of the meeting in Helsinki," which was a success and produced useful agreements, Mr Putin told a gathering of Russian ambassadors and Foreign Ministry officials in Moscow on Thursday. "We see there are forces that place their narrow group interests above those of the nation as a whole."

Mr Trump's facing a storm of criticism at home, from Democrats and leading Republicans, after he publicly sided with Mr Putin at the summit against the conclusions of US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election campaign. He issued a belated clarification the next day, which he immediately undercut with qualifiers, then told CBS News on Wednesday that he holds Mr Putin personally responsible for Russian interference.

Mr Putin's comments appear to reflect a Russian shift toward more direct support of the US president, after the Kremlin leader declared for the first time at the meeting that he wanted Mr Trump to win the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. "Putin formed a political alliance" with Mr Trump at the summit and is now "vocally supporting his US counterpart against his domestic foes," Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Tuesday on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump returned Mr Putin's embrace by entertaining a proposal to let Russian authorities question the former US ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, who served under the Obama administration. While he made no commitments when the idea was raised at their private meeting in Helsinki, Mr Trump "is going to meet with his team" to discuss it, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Even contemplating the request makes Mr Trump "look weak," McFaul said in an MSNBC interview Thursday. "We look like we won't push back on outrageous, crazy ideas," he said.

Mr Putin sought access to McFaul and a number of other Americans in exchange for allowing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team to observe interrogations of 12 Russian military intelligence officers indicted by a US grand jury last week on charges that involve the hacking of Democratic Party email accounts during the 2016 campaign. Mr Trump called Putin's proposal "an incredible offer."

Mr Putin said some forces, which he didn't identify, in the US were determined to sacrifice US-Russia relations to their partisan interests as well as the well-being of American businesses that were losing out on contracts worth millions in Russia.

He and Mr Trump agreed that Russia-US relations are "in many respects even worse than during the Cold War," Mr Putin said. "Nevertheless, I believe we've begun the path toward positive changes" after the summit.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims hit more than 48-1/2-year low

EU urges member states to 'step up preparations' in case Brexit talks fail

US trade official downplays effects of new tariffs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia issues arrest warrants for 2 ex-1MDB executives: source

China to use 'counter-cyclical' measures to curb forex volatility: official

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening