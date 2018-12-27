You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Putin says latest test of hypersonic warhead successful

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 12:02 AM

file73d2ke8wtow10z861mgz.jpg
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he witnessed a final test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, one of a series of new weapons that will be able to overcome existing and future defences.
REUTERS

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he witnessed a final test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, one of a series of new weapons that will be able to overcome existing and future defences.

"The test was a success," Mr Putin told government officials after the test, which was conducted in Kamchatka in the Far East and monitored from Moscow by the president and other officials. "Russia has a new kind of strategic weapon."

He said deployment of the glide vehicle, called Avangard and launched from intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), will begin next year. It can carry conventional or nuclear weapons and maneuver past defenses, according to Russian officials.

The weapon was one of several that Mr Putin touted in his state-of-the-nation speech early this year as Russia's answer to US missile defences. He said Avangard "heads for its target like a meteorite."

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Shutdown cuts Christmas vacation short for Federal employees

Russia warns US against interfering in Saudi royal succession

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German industry views Brexit, Trump as biggest risks to economy

Japanese brokerage cuts CEO, chairman pay over insider trading scandal

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening