You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Putin, Trump will meet at G20 summit as planned: Kremlin

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 7:15 PM

doc72z5lvmn04gwyjgi8d3_doc71dm0t11n6v1ct35yx1.jpg
A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will take place at this week's G20 summit as planned, the Kremlin said Thursday, despite US threats to cancel over Moscow's tensions with Ukraine.
AFP

[MOSCOW] A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will take place at this week's G20 summit as planned, the Kremlin said Thursday, despite US threats to cancel over Moscow's tensions with Ukraine.

"Washington has confirmed the meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Mr Peskov said the meeting in Argentina would start around noon on Saturday with "brief talks between the leaders" followed by broader Russia-US talks that could last around an hour.

Mr Peskov stressed the need for open communication between the leaders, even if they are unlikely to agree on all the issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need to think about how to start talking about the topics of bilateral relations, the topics of strategic security and disarmament and regional conflicts," Mr Peskov said.

"We don't have to agree on all the issues and indeed that may be impossible but we need to talk. That's in the interests not only of our two countries, it's in the interests of the whole world."

Mr Trump said this week that as a result of Russia's armed seizure of three Ukrainian ships, he was considering pulling out of the one-on-one talks with Mr Putin.

"Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," he told the Washington Post on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Trump expressed "deep concern" at the incident, the White House said Wednesday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia targets big business with world's 2nd anti-slavery law

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sri Lanka parliament blocks cash flow to Rajapakse's office

DUP leader says open to alternative Brexit solutions - BBC radio

France tech and aerospace firm Thales boosts Asia-Pacific presence with Singapore digital centre

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

file72z14fjjz2u1f93zk102.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening