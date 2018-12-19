PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks for early-stage VC funding

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PWC Singapore has suggested a new tax exemption scheme for early-stage venture capital (VC) investment with lower assets under management of about S$10 million to entice more VCs to bring overseas funds to invest in Singapore technology startups
