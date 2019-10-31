You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Q3 consumer strength fuels 1.9% growth in US economy

It tops forecast of 1.6% rise; consumer spending increased at 2.9% rate
Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nz_manhattan_311025.jpg
A resilient American consumer helped the US economy expand more than forecast in the third quarter, assuaging concerns for now of a more pervasive slowdown tied to weakening business investment and faltering export markets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

A RESILIENT American consumer helped the US economy expand more than forecast in the third quarter, assuaging concerns for now of a more pervasive slowdown tied to weakening business investment and faltering export markets.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.9 per cent annualised rate, according to Commerce Department data on Wednesday that topped forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that called for 1.6 per cent growth.

The gain mainly reflected strength in consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, which increased at a 2.9 per cent rate and exceeded projections for a 2.6 per cent rise. For businesses, non-residential fixed investment fell the most since late 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Final sales to domestic purchasers rose an annualised 2 per cent after 3.6 per cent in the previous three months, signalling a moderation in underlying demand.

SEE ALSO

US jobs growth rises moderately in Sept; jobless rate drops to near 50-year low

Signs of stabilisation may be a welcome sign for President Donald Trump as he campaigns on his economic record, though his trade war with China and faltering global growth have weighed on the expansion.

The report's composition showed a second-straight contraction in nonresidential investment, which fell an annualised 3 per cent after declining 1 per cent in the second quarter. Net exports were a slight drag on the expansion, subtracting 0.08 percentage point from growth as inventories also weighed slightly. Federal spending drove a gain in government consumption.

The report on GDP, the broadest measure of all goods and services, isn't likely to swing the Fed's rate decision as officials close a two-day meeting, though they may see greater consumer strength as an important sign that the economy is weathering sluggishness from overseas markets.

The International Monetary Fund recently cut its projection for global growth this year to 3 per cent, the lowest since the financial crisis, as signs of stress menace economies from China to Europe. US goods-trade figures this week showed exports and imports both fell in September to the lowest levels in more than a year.

As the longest US expansion on record shows more signs of cooling, in part because of the fading effects of the 2018 fiscal stimulus, different parts of the world's largest economy are giving mixed signals.

The unemployment rate has fallen to a half-century low, underpinning consumers and keeping sentiment readings near historical highs. Today's report showed disposable incomes after inflation increased an annualised 2.9 per cent after a 2.4 per cent pace in the prior quarter.

On the flip side, manufacturing, which makes up 11 per cent of the economy, has weakened further as a widely watched private gauge hit a 10-year low. Companies, including oil and gas exploration firms, have reined in capital outlays to preserve shareholder value.

The weakness in business investment was led by structures and equipment, which both dropped the most in more than three years. Structures contracted at a 15.3 per cent rate, shaving nearly a half a percentage point from growth, driven by a decrease in oil and gas exploration. Computers and aircraft led the decrease for equipment.

Residential real estate contributed to growth for the first time since the end of 2017 amid lower mortgage rates, giving a 0.18 percentage point boost as the sector rebounded to a 5.1 per cent growth pace. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Transport

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators launched on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into Italian shipyard...

Oct 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its...

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly