Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 12:01 AM

doc7akmnyijws9d1gtf36a_doc7ah06om3bfqi2xccon0.jpg
Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to US$55,000.
PHOTO: AFP

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to US$55,000.

The move comes as the number of reported novel coronavirus cases in the Gulf monarchy jumped by another 1,733 on Thursday, a single...

