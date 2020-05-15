Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

Get our introductory offer at only
[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to US$55,000.
The move comes as the number of reported novel coronavirus cases in the Gulf monarchy jumped by another 1,733 on Thursday, a single...
