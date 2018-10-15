You are here

Quah Ley Hoon to head Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority from Jan 1

Mon, Oct 15, 2018 - 12:41 PM
Quah Ley Hoon (left) will take over from current chief executive Andrew Tan.
PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has appointed Quah Ley Hoon as chief executive with effect from Jan 1, 2019, the Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.

Ms Quah, who will join the MPA as chief executive (designate) from Nov 1, has held leadership positions in various organisations including the then-National Population Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance and Mediacorp. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Pantheon-Sorbonne in France and a Master of Business Administration from the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.

She will take over from current chief executive Andrew Tan, who was appointed in 2014, when he retires from the service at the end of this year to pursue new challenges.

During his five years at the MPA, Mr Tan has led efforts to conceptualise and plan for the new Tuas Terminal, as well as set up several centres of excellence, the region’s first maritime accelerator programme, Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @ Block71 (PIER 71) and the MPA Living Lab to trial innovative productivity and safety solutions.

He also led efforts to get Singapore re-elected into the Council of the International Maritime Organizaton in 2015 and 2017, and established the Port Authorities Roundtable as a community of best practices to promote greater collaboration between port regulators.

