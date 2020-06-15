You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Quake strikes east Turkey, 1 dead

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:37 AM

[ISTANBUL] A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing one person, officials said.

A security guard was trapped after an observation tower collapsed in the Karliova/Kaynarpinar village - the epicentre of the quake, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Unfortunately our security guard stuck under the rubble could not be saved," it added.

Rescue teams pulled out another guard alive.

Vice President Fuat Oktay as well as interior and environment ministers travelled to the scene after the quake.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and more than 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New York governor threatens reopening rollback over street drinking

Macron says France has scored its 'first victory' against virus

Britain records lowest daily virus toll since March

Money FM podcast: A special interview with Minister Indranee Rajah

More aid for job loss, low income can bolster Singapore's social safety net

Investor confidence to tide Singapore over Covid-19 crisis: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

New York governor threatens reopening rollback over street drinking

[NEW YORK] New York's governor threatened to roll back phased reopening plans Sunday after large crowds gathered...

Jun 15, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

Macron says France has scored its 'first victory' against virus

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France had marked its first victory in the fight against the...

Jun 15, 2020 06:32 AM
Life & Culture

Machu Picchu to sharply limit visits after July reopening in Peru

[LIMA] The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will sharply reduce the number of...

Jun 15, 2020 06:31 AM
Government & Economy

Britain records lowest daily virus toll since March

[LONDON] Britain recorded 36 new deaths of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, the lowest daily toll...

Jun 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat says it can withstand short-term cash flow pressures from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Low Keng Huat (Singapore) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that it will be able to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.