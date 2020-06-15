Quake strikes east Turkey, 1 dead

[ISTANBUL] A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing one person, officials said.

A security guard was trapped after an observation tower collapsed in the Karliova/Kaynarpinar village - the epicentre of the quake, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Unfortunately our security guard stuck under the rubble could not be saved," it added.

Rescue teams pulled out another guard alive.

Vice President Fuat Oktay as well as interior and environment ministers travelled to the scene after the quake.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and more than 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.

AFP