RBNZ core inflation at 1.7% y-o-y in Q1, slows from Q4

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation was 1.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation was 1.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The measure was 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

The release came after the country's official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index rose 0.8 per cent in the same quarter, up from the previous quarter

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1 to 3 per cent inflation.

REUTERS