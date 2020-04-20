You are here

Home > Government & Economy

RBNZ core inflation at 1.7% y-o-y in Q1, slows from Q4

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 11:30 AM

AB_rbnz_200420.jpg
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation was 1.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation was 1.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The measure was 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

The release came after the country's official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index rose 0.8 per cent in the same quarter, up from the previous quarter

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1 to 3 per cent inflation.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan as virus threat lingers

China cuts benchmark rate for second time this year, as widely expected

New Zealand set to announce whether to ease virus lockdown measures

Food crisis will not take place in China: agriculture minister

Japan stimulus package boosted to 117.1t yen due to cash payouts: draft

Federal Reserve staff rip up script as officials go dark ahead of meeting

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 11:27 AM
Technology

Alibaba says to invest 200b yuan in cloud computing services

[SHANGHAI] China's Alibaba Group Holding will invest 200 billion yuan (S$40.2 billion) in cloud infrastructure over...

Apr 20, 2020 11:16 AM
Life & Culture

Harry and Meghan blacklist UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

[LONDON] Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklisted four major British tabloids on Sunday, accusing them of...

Apr 20, 2020 11:14 AM
Real Estate

'We needed to go': Rich Americans activate pandemic escape plans

[NEW YORK] As coronavirus infections tore across the US in early March, a Silicon Valley executive called the...

Apr 20, 2020 11:14 AM
Life & Culture

Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021

[TOKYO] A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned on Monday that he is "...

Apr 20, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan as virus threat lingers

[RIYADH] From cancelled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.