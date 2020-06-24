RCEP trade deal set to be inked this year; door remains open for India

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE and other stakeholders have reiterated that they plan to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mega-trade deal this year, even as the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic throws the global economy into disarray.
The countries involved also...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes