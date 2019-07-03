You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reconsider Saudi G-20 after Khashoggi killing, UN expert says

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 7:05 AM

nwy_SAUDI G20_030719_35_2x.jpg
World powers should reconsider holding the next Group of 20 summit in Saudi Arabia without accountability over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert who probed his death said Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] World powers should reconsider holding the next Group of 20 summit in Saudi Arabia without accountability over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert who probed his death said Tuesday.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, in a report last month found "credible evidence" that linked Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of Khashoggi, a dissident writer who published in The Washington Post.

On a visit to Washington, Ms Callamard - who presented her report to the United Nations but does not speak for it - said that the next Group of 20 summit, scheduled for November 2020 in Riyadh, offered a chance to pressure Saudi Arabia.

"Political accountability for Mr Khashoggi will mean that it doesn't happen or it's moved elsewhere, or something is being done to ensure that the political system in the US and in other countries does not become complicit of that international crime," Ms Callamard said at the Brookings Institution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Callamard said it was crucial to recognise that a state carried out the killing of Khashoggi, who was strangled and dismembered shortly after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to handle wedding paperwork.

"So far the Western governments that have adopted individualised targeted sanctions - which, by the way, are good - are also selling the 'rogue' theory by so doing," she said, referring to the Saudi contention that out-of-control agents were responsible.

"So it's really important to insist on what we do vis-a-vis the state of Saudi Arabia, not some 15, 17 individuals," she said.

She also called for sanctions to restrict Saudi access to surveillance technology, saying the government has shown it "cannot be trusted" with it.

President Donald Trump's administration has slapped sanctions on individuals but vowed to preserve warm ties with Saudi Arabia due in part to its purchases of US weapons and its hostility to Iran.

Meeting Crown Prince Mohammed at the last G-20 on Saturday in Osaka, Mr Trump said the 33-year-old leader was doing a "spectacular job."

Ms Callamard said she had not "yet" held talks at the White House during her visit to Washington.

AFP

Government & Economy

Norway says Moscow told of 'gas explosion' on Russian sub

US senator says Libya shipments could end UAE arms sales

UK economy may need more help as trade war, Brexit risks grow: BoE's Carney

Electrical engineer found guilty in China weapons tech export plot

Federal Reserve won't ignore signals but markets not always right: Mester

Trudeau 'confident' that Trump backed Canada in China G-20 talks

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Must Read

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

dw-sgskyline-190630.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bucks regional M&A downtrend with 154% jump in H1 deal value

BT_20190703_CNOPEN3_3824645.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China to scrap foreign ownership limits in financial sector in 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening