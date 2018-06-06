You are here

Record US exports narrow trade gap in April

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:45 PM

The US trade deficit narrowed in April for second the straight month on record exports and as Americans imported fewer goods from China, government data showed Wednesday.

The all-time high amount of exports were driven upwards by growing orders for American corn and soybeans as well as fuel oil and other petroleum products.

The falling trade gap comes as the major world economies gird for all-out trade war after President Donald Trump last week imposed punishing tariffs on US imports of steel and aluminum.

The total US trade deficit fell 2.1 per cent for April to US$46.2 billion after a downward revision for March. The result was better than analysts expected, since the consensus forecast called for a 3.4 per cent increase.

Exports of goods and services rose 0.3 per cent to US$211.2 billion, the highest on record. Exports of goods (US$141.2 billion) and services (US$70 billion) also hit all-time highs.

Meanwhile, imports fell 0.2 per cent to US$257.4 billion.

The deficit with China in goods only, the principal driver of the overall US trade gap, fell 9.8 per cent for the month as US imports from the industrial giant fell US$4.7 billion to US$41.9 billion.

Year-to-date, however, the US trade gap with China was still up 10.4 per cent.

Deficits also narrowed with Canada and Mexico for the month.

The narrowing total trade deficit suggested trade could be less of a drag than expected on GDP growth at the start of the second quarter.

But despite the declines in March and April, the deficit for the first four months of 2018 was still nearly 12 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Americans imported fewer mobile telephones and consumer goods as well as passenger cars.

Mr Trump's multi-front trade confrontation was due to spill over into this week's summit of Group of Seven economies in Quebec, Canada.

Other G7 members have unanimously denounced Mr Trump's protectionist trade policies and vowed to retaliate against the tariffs.

The European Union on Wednesday said a package of counter-measures on US goods would be ready by July.

AFP

