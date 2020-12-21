You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:47 PM

[AMSTERDAM] Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.

European Union countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month.

Having gained the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the final step is approval by the European Commission, which is expected later on Monday.

"Now we will act fast. I expect a European Commission decision by this evening," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Ms Von der Leyen had already targeted the start of vaccinations over the Dec 27-29 period.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Preparations for the vaccine rollout come as the identification of a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain caused chaos across the region, with countries shutting off travel ties with the UK and disrupting trade ahead of the Christmas holiday.

EMA officials told a news briefing that it was highly likely the vaccine would work against the new variant of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has killed about 470,000 Europeans and is picking up pace in the winter months, crushing economies in the process. Many governments have imposed tighter restrictions on households to try to curb a second wave of infections and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems.

Student medics, retired doctors, pharmacists and soldiers are being drafted into a European vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale.

A phased-in approach means frontline healthcare workers and elderly residents of care homes are being prioritised, with most national schemes not reaching the general public until the end of the first quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

The goal of the 27-member EU is to reach coverage of 70 per cent of its 450 million people.

The drugs regulator in Switzerland on Saturday authorised the vaccine for use in people aged over 16.

The EMA had started a rolling review of preliminary data from Pfizer trials on Oct. 6 in an effort to speed an approval process that usually takes at least seven months.

The EMA clearance, initially granted as conditional marketing approval (CMA), is valid for one year and can be renewed annually. It can be converted into a standard marketing authorisation after further data checks. This would be valid for five years but can be renewed for unlimited validity.

The process took longer than the ultra-fast emergency authorisation given by Britain, the first western country to endorse a Covid-19 shot.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines

Singapore receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Australia detects new UK strain

Thailand considers more lockdowns as seafood workers hit by virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers win awards as great places to work; DPM Heng urges care for staff's total well-being

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Technology

Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco Development, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to...

Dec 21, 2020 11:13 PM
Life & Culture

Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

[NEW YORK] Pop star Ariana Grande is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she announced on Instagram...

Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further...

Dec 21, 2020 10:37 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings to delist on Dec 23

PROPERTY investment company LCT Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with effect from 9am on...

Dec 21, 2020 10:30 PM
Consumer

Agios to sell cancer portfolio to Servier for US$1.8b

[MASSACHUSETTS] Agios Pharmaceuticals said it agreed to sell its portfolio of oncology drugs to Servier...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

CPH to seek shareholder approval for proposed factory disposal

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for