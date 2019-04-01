You are here

Home > Government & Economy
COMMENTARY

Reimagining Singapore's CBD

By encouraging mixed-use developments, URA is injecting life back into the city
Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190401_COMDOWNTOWN1_3739380.jpg
Can we make the CBD more inclusive to the masses so that it will evolve into a business and residential community?
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

LAST week, the announcement of Singapore's Draft Master Plan 2019 cast the spotlight on the Central Area.

The blueprint is the Singapore government's effort to ensure that the work, live and play concept fully takes root, to enhance Singapore's status as a talent hub in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening