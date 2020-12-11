Relief available for small landlords and firms renting equipment, vehicles

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
LEASES with terms of less than five years are among the contracts eligible for renegotiation under the Ministry of Law's Re-Align Framework.
But relief is also available for small landlords that fear financial hardship from the termination of leases.
These...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes