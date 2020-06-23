You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Religious events helping to spread coronavirus, WHO says

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 12:17 AM

doc7b4o5dfw4ifd9lpd166_doc79qe33265bn15xbjqfrl.jpg
Many countries that have been successful in tackling the novel coronavirus are seeing an increase in cases due to religious events and other vulnerable settings like expatriate gatherings, the World Health Organization's Maria Van Kerkhove said.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] Many countries that have been successful in tackling the novel coronavirus are seeing an increase in cases due to religious events and other vulnerable settings like expatriate gatherings, the World Health Organization's Maria Van Kerkhove said.

"Any opportunity that the virus...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India, China commanders meet after border clash

No second wave of coronavirus says White House adviser Kudlow

Bank of England's Bailey says QE bond sales should precede rate rises

Thai trials of Covid-19 vaccine reach make-or-break stage

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

NTUC extends seniors' discounts, price freeze on daily essentials

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 12:06 AM
Banking & Finance

US Supreme Court sets limits on SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday placed limits on the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of...

Jun 22, 2020 11:58 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales drop 9.7% in May

[WASHINGTON] Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May...

Jun 22, 2020 11:39 PM
Technology

Need for speed: Japan supercomputer is world's fastest

[TOKYO] Japan's Fugaku supercomputer, built with government backing and used in the fight against coronavirus, is...

Jun 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Starland says subsidiaries' frozen accounts make up a fifth of group's cash and bank balance

CATALIST-listed Chinese property developer Starland Holdings, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange...

Jun 22, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

ValueMax expects more unredeemed pledges, higher credit loss for moneylending business

PAWNBROKER ValueMax Group on Monday said it is not affected by government-mandated loan repayment or interest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.