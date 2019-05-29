You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Renault-Fiat deal must protect French jobs, says finance minister

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

A MERGER between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Renault SA must include guarantees on French jobs and factories and fit with an existing Franco-Japanese car partnership, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The government wants safeguards on maintaining industrial jobs in France and "zero" site closures, he said on RTL radio on Tuesday. Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, who is leading the merger talks, "has to come back to me on the guarantees he has obtained from Fiat on Renault's footprint in France."

Fiat proposed on Monday to merge with Renault to create the world's third-biggest carmaker. The French company's board agreed to study what it called a "friendly" proposal, structured as a 50-50 ownership through a Dutch holding company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In his first public comments on the deal, Mr Le Maire said it represented a "great opportunity" for Renault and the European car industry. Yet he laid out four demands that need to be fulfilled before what he termed the merger of equals could be approved. The government is Renault's most powerful shareholder and has representatives on the board.

In addition to providing job guarantees and including Renault's partners, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in the equation, Mr Le Maire said he wants assurances on who will head the new entity "so that French interests will be well preserved."

People familiar with the matter have said the plan is for Fiat chairman John Elkann to stay in that role while Mr Senard would become CEO.

In defending the deal, the French government is opening itself up to criticism from unions and the political opposition for giving up a degree of control over Renault. The state's holding will be halved to 7.5 per cent under the plan, a significant decline in light of France's history of intervening in companies in which it holds significant stakes.

Jobs will be saved through investment in new technology such as electric and self-driving cars, rather than through government equity holdings, Mr Le Maire said. In Italy, deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has also indicated support for the deal, so long as jobs are safeguarded.

One big question is how a combined Fiat-Renault would mesh with the French carmaker's alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. Relations between the partners were rocked by the November arrest in Japan of former alliance chairman Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial crimes - charges he denies.

Mr Le Maire has been pushing for closer ties within the alliance and said Senard will hold "face-to-face" meetings with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa in coming days to discuss the Fiat plan.

"I want this combination to be done within the framework of Renault and Nissan," Mr Le Maire said, adding that he informed his Japanese counterparts of the Fiat proposal on Friday after he was told about it.

"We know relations are tense. We have undertaken to try to appease them with Senard."

France is also insisting Fiat and Renault participate in a European project to develop batteries for electric vehicles rather than order them from China or South Korea, the minister said. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE: Nissan Motor tied to Renault-Fiat faces less independent future

Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

Singapore tops in world competitiveness ranking

Singapore to step up cooperation with China: DPM

N Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report

EU leaders fire starting gun for top jobs race

Trump-Pelosi temper tantrum: Should we laugh or cry?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening