Reopening S'pore too quickly could undo 'circuit-breaker' efforts: Gan Kim Yong

REOPENING Singapore too early and too quickly could lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases that could undo the efforts of the "circuit-breaker" measures, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday as he urged patience.
He was responding to a question from Lim Biow Chuan,...
