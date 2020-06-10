You are here

Repeat test of 6 infected students, staff for Covid-19 finds all negative, have recovered: MOH

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 3:52 PM

[SINGAPORE] The five students and one non-teaching staff member who were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday have all recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

It said of the six patients: "All six cases had displayed mild symptoms, with low viral loads. A repeat test...

