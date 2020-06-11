Repeat test of 6 infected students, staff for Covid-19 finds all negative: MOH

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE five students and one non-teaching staff member who were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday have all recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.
It said of the six patients: "All six cases had displayed mild symptoms, with low viral loads. A repeat...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes