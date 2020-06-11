You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Repeat test of 6 infected students, staff for Covid-19 finds all negative: MOH

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

rk_schools-students_110620.jpg
All six patients had been picked up as a result of proactive testing of school staff and students above 12 years who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection. They are from Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School, Hwa Chong Institution and Ascensia International school.
PHOTOS: GOOGLE MAPS, KELVIN CHNG, ASCENSIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL/FACEBOOK

Singapore

THE five students and one non-teaching staff member who were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday have all recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

It said of the six patients: "All six cases had displayed mild symptoms, with low viral loads. A repeat...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 12:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

[NEW YORK] The developer of a 43-story luxury condo building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood sued Malaysia's...

Jun 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Garage

Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

[AMSTERDAM] European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy...

Jun 11, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

[LAUSANNE] Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has...

Jun 11, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.