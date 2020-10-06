You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rates, signals easing ahead

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 1:15 PM

rk_RBA_061020.jpg
Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low on Tuesday but hinted at further monetary easing to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy, which is suffering its worst contraction since the Great Depression.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low on Tuesday but hinted at further monetary easing to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy, which is suffering its worst contraction since the Great Depression.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent, as widely expected in a Reuters poll, and at the level it has stood since an emergency cut in mid-March.

"The Board views addressing the high rate of unemployment as an important national priority," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement announcing the outcome of the policy meeting.

"The Board continues to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further."

The government is due to release its budget on Tuesday evening, where it is expected to boost spending to support jobs and growth in the coronavirus-hit economy.

SEE ALSO

Bank of England realistic about challenge of sub-zero rates for banks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Both fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high unemployment," Mr Lowe said.

The decision to hold fire comes after the central bank last month boosted the size of its term funding facility to around A$200 billion (S$195.4 billion).

Economists polled by Reuters last week widely expect the RBA to deliver a 15 basis point cut to 0.1 per cent in November.

Australia is set to forecast a record budget deficit of around A$200 billion for 2020/21 in its federal budget, with its balance sheet driven into the red by a surge in welfare payments due to Covid-19 business closures and job losses.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thai exports may drop 8-10% this year: shippers

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent...

Oct 6, 2020 12:55 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering corporate VC unit invests in cloud startup

ST Engineering's corporate venture capital (VC) unit, ST Engineering Ventures, has made an undisclosed investment...

Oct 6, 2020 12:37 PM
Real Estate

Grade A office leasing in Singapore 'sluggish' in Q3: Cushman & Wakefield

LEASING activity for Grade A offices in Singapore came to a halt during the "circuit-breaker" period and remained...

Oct 6, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

Southwest seeks pay cuts from unions to avoid layoffs through 2021

[CHICAGO] Southwest Airlines said on Monday it is asking unions to agree to pay cuts in order to prevent furloughs...

Oct 6, 2020 12:32 PM
Transport

Toyota adds to hydrogen bet with North American fuel-cell semi

[DETROIT] Toyota Motor Corp plans to develop a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered big rig for the North American market with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.