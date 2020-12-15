You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia sees lowering unemployment as national priority

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 8:45 AM

rk_RBA_151220.jpg
Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December policy meeting showed its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment lay ahead and rectifying that would be a "national priority."
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected, thanks to an easing in coronavirus restrictions and a rebound in consumer spending, but it will still take years for unemployment to fall to desired levels, says the country's central bank.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December policy meeting showed its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment lay ahead and rectifying that would be a "national priority."

As a result, the Board agreed "substantial" monetary and fiscal support would be needed for a considerable period and remained ready to add more stimulus if needed.

It reiterated a commitment to keep rates at 0.1 per cent for at least three years and to not tighten until inflation was sustainably back in a 2-3 per cent target range.

RBA, which ruled out a move to negative interest rates, said any further easing would come through an expansion of its bond buying programme, which currently had a target of A$100 billion.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Members agreed to keep the size of the bond purchase program under review," the minutes showed.

Some analysts suspect the bank will have to increase the programme by another A$100 billion, if only to lessen upward pressure on the local dollar.

The currency has surged higher on a weak US dollar in recent weeks to highs not seen since 2018, helped in part by strength in prices for key commodity exports including iron ore.

The Board noted Chinese demand for Australian iron ore had remained firm even as Beijing slapped bans and tariffs on other imports, including wine and coal.

Domestically, the economy had bounced back strongly in the third quarter, after a record tumble in the second, and further growth was expected in the current quarter.

Consumer spending had jumped as success in containing Covid-19 allowed the national economy to open up, and a high household savings rate provided more spending power going forward.

Record-low mortgage rates had revived the housing market more quickly than expected, though the Board noted house prices had increased only a little since the start of the pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 08:50 AM
Technology

Apple adding privacy fact labels to App Store items

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Monday began adding labels that reveal what user data is gathered by games, chat or other...

Dec 15, 2020 08:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks better prepared for crisis than in 2008: RBA

[SYDNEY] Australian banks are better prepared to deal with an economic downturn than they were prior to the 2008/09...

Dec 15, 2020 08:40 AM
Technology

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

[LONDON] Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10 per cent of turnover if they fail to remove and limit...

Dec 15, 2020 08:36 AM
Technology

US FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and...

Dec 15, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Lawmakers push bipartisan US stimulus plan to break stubborn deadlock

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers on Monday introduced a pair of stimulus proposals costing US$908 billion that have the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for