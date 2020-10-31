Resident employment rebounds, but retrenchments still rising

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ALTHOUGH Singapore's resident employment levels bucked the trend and recovered to near pre-pandemic levels in September, the labour market is expected to remain weak in the months ahead.
Resident employment stood at 2.34 million in September, recovering from 2.29 million...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes